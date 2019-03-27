Strawberry Season kicks off early this year in Macon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Strawberry season is off to an early start in Middle Georgia.

While the season kicks off April 1st and ends on June 30th, several places opened their strawberry patches for picking.

“We come here every year to Elliott farms in Macon and pick berries. They’re plentiful and their nice and red their very sweet. I can’t wait to make some strawberry ice cream this weekend,” Reggie Hunnicutt said.

Elliott Strawberry Farm in Macon is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Customers can pick strawberries or buy them.