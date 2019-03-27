Sunshine on the way over next several days

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A backdoor cold front that passed through yesterday will keep us cooler than normal and dry over the next couple of days.

TODAY.

The sunshine returns again and is here to stay! Under a mostly sunny sky this afternoon temperatures will be topping out in the middle to upper 60’s across the region. The average high temperature for this time of year is 72° so we will be running a few degrees below that this afternoon. An area of high pressure in the New England region continues to funnel in drier and cooler air, but we will also be dealing with breezy conditions today as well. Wind gusts will be up to fifteen and twenty miles per hour at times this afternoon before calming down overnight tonight. Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures will fall quickly into the middle 30’s after sunset this evening.

TOMORROW.

On Thursday the temperatures will be a little warmer and wind gusts will be non-existent. Under a mostly sunny sky we will see temperatures barely breaking the 70° mark. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s across Middle Georgia.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We stay dry on Friday, but rain returns late on Saturday and into Sunday as a cold front moves through Middle Georgia. With a little bit of instability, thunderstorms are possible, but no severe weather is forecast at this time. As for the beginning of next week, models begin to diverge from one another. The European model suggests we will see light showers on Monday and Tuesday, but the GFS (Global Forecast System – American) model brings a Gulf wave through Middle Georgia meaning we would see heavy rain on Monday. I’ve decided to go with a mix of the two and kept rain chances at just 20% and 30% on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. We will continue to fine tune this part of the forecast and update you over the next several days.

