Warming trend begins for Middle Georgia

Thursday:



Another nice day is on the way for Middle Georgia, including in Macon for The Cherry Blossom Parade. Temperatures will be making it to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s by late in the afternoon. Sunshine hangs around through the end of the week.

Weekend:

Weather will be staying relatively calm in Middle Georgia through Saturday, but by Saturday night a cold front will approach the area, bringing increased rain chances to parts of North Georgia. Rain chances increase in Middle Georgia during the day on Sunday.

Next 7 Days:



Behind the cold front we will see a big cool down into the middle 60’s with lows returning to the 40’s and a chance for showers and storms through Tuesday.