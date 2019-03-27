Wings and landing gear attached to the B-17G Bomber

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The B-17 Bomber Plane at the Museum of Aviation is almost restored.

Volunteers attached both wings of the plane about a month ago. They attached the landing gear on Monday.

The B-17 arrived at the museum in pieces. After almost 4 years, it’s coming together.

The tail of the plane is complete. Now volunteers start work on the mid-section.

Crew members expect another 3 years before the B-17 is fully restored.

