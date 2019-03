MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Regional Crimestoppers made two arrests today from the Crimestoppers 15 Most Wanted List.

Corporal Greg Thomas of Macon Regional Crimestoppers says that they arrested Quantorious Adams and Cory Stubbs. This brings the total arrests to 11 out of 15 since February 26th.

All of the fugitives on the list are violent offenders.