Local musician and producer Joey Stuckey is releasing a new album, and he has two release parties to celebrate.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Local musician and producer Joey Stuckey is releasing a new album, and he has two release parties to celebrate.

The new album, In the Shadow of the Sun, will be released on March 29th.

- Advertisement -

The first release party is Friday, March 29th from 8pm to 11pm at Amici in Macon.

The other release party is Friday, April 5th from 11pm to 1:30am at Amici in Milledgeville.

For more information, click here.