The 49th Annual Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts Festival is taking place this weekend.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The 49th Annual Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts Festival is taking place this weekend.

Middle Georgia Art Association Board of Directors President Rachel Gambill stopped by 41Today to share details.

- Advertisement -

The 49th Annual Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts Festival is taking on Saturday, March 30th from 10am to 6pm and Sunday, March 31st from 10am to 5pm.

The event includes more than 200 vendors with all handmade crafts, fine art and other items.