Bibb County holds job fair to help with deputy shortage

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for qualified recruits for the law enforcement field. This is due to a deputy shortage.

Lieutenant Wanda Ammons says more than 70 positions are available for those interested in serving Macon-Bibb County.

“Macon-Bibb government also has some positions available, so if you don’t want to be in law enforcement we do have some others. But we are here definitely to promote law enforcement positions,” Ammons said.

Lieutenant Ammons also says that entry-level positions in corrections are also hiring mandated deputies.

“We just encourage you to come out and at least listen, look, and see if this is something that you want to be involved in,” Ammons said.

Bibb County Sheriff’s office will host another job fair which is scheduled for April 2nd.

They recommend individuals bring a resume if they plan to attend.