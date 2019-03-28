Cat of the Week: Snapchat

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a nine week old gray kitten named Snapchat!

- Advertisement -

This week we were visited by Snapchat, an energetic and playful kitten that is ready to be adopted! Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at the Kitty City Cat Rescue in Macon, says that whoever wants to adopt Snapchat needs to have the energy to focus on this playful feline. She came into the studio as a ball of energy and would be the perfect addition to a family looking to add some fun to the family!

THIS WEEKEND: The Kitty City Cat Rescue will have a table set up on Saturday and Sunday at the Mulberry Street Arts and Crafts Festival. If you are looking to adopt and would like to know more about the process and costs, come find their booth this weekend for more details!

If you’re interested in adopting Snapchat or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!