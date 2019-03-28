Macon-Bibb engineering looks to fix some roads

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than a dozen Macon-Bibb County roads may have work done to them.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is giving the county’s engineering department $50,000 to have roads re-striped, raise pavement markers, and update signage.

- Advertisement -

Engineering Director David Fortson says that he’s asking the county to match GDOT’s grant with at least 15 percent of SPLOST dollars.

The road project costs $65,000.

“This one is primarily dealing with the road centerline and road edge lines. Some of the projects in the past where we’ve done some re-striping, we’ve done a lot of crosswalk repainting,” he said.

Related Article: Mercer and Robins AFB renew existing Education Partnership Agreement

Fortson says they’re looking into other options for future road repairs, including grants.