Two men arrested on Houston Avenue with guns, drugs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On March 27 around 11 p.m., the Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies patrolled Houston Avenue when they saw a man texting and driving. They stopped the Volvo 940 that the man was driving.

While deputies talked to the passenger of the car, 24-year-old Konner Ladarren Newton, kept looking at the floorboard. Deputies say they had Newton step out of the car and they checked him for weapons.

Newton told the deputies that he had a gun under the seat. Deputies then detained Newton.

Deputies say they told the driver, 23-year-old Michael Dangelo Sands, to get out of the car. Deputies searched the car and found four guns under the seats along with two clear bags of Ecstasy pills.

Deputies arrested Sands and Newton and took them to Bibb County Jail.

Authorities charged Sands with the following:

Two counts of Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony

Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

Texting while Driving

Sands bonded out at $22,860.00.

Authorities charged Newton with the following:

Two counts of Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony

Possession of Schedule I or II Controlled Substance

Newton is being held on a $14,500.00 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.