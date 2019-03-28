Major League Baseball’s opening day is celebrated in sweet way

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Springtime marks the beginning of baseball season. Today is also Major League Baseball’s opening day.

One business in Warner Robins celebrates this in a sweet way. Edible Arrangements is working to get their arrangements ready for baseball’s opening day.

They cut apples and cover them in chocolate to make them look like baseballs.

However, baseball isn’t the only sport they represent. They make basketballs, baseballs, soccer balls, golf balls, and footballs.

Edible Arrangements now prepares for Mother’s Day and they are taking orders online and in store.