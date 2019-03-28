Warmer weather and rain on the way as we head into weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A gradual warming trend will continue into the weekend as temperatures on Saturday afternoon will top out in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

TODAY.

Much like yesterday, there will be a lot of sunshine this afternoon as an area of high pressure continues to build into our region. Although it was a chilly start to the morning with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 30’s, we will warm up nicely this afternoon into the low 70’s which is right where we should be for this time of year. As we head into the evening and overnight hours tonight we will see temperatures fall off quickly after sunset as a mostly clear sky will allow things to cool off quickly. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s across Middle Georgia.

TOMORROW.

More of the same is on the way for your Friday as warmer weather makes its way into Middle Georgia. I expect temperatures to rise into the middle 70’s tomorrow afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight low temperatures will fall into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s under a mostly clear sky.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

We stay rain free on Saturday, but a cold front moves through on Sunday that will bring a chance for widespread rain across our area. The front moves through Middle Georgia during the midday hours and will exit by the late evening hours. On Monday we could see some light showers, but on Tuesday the rain chances increase as another weather disturbance moves out of the Gulf and across our region.

