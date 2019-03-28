MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Windsor Academy is getting a much-needed facelift and it starts with the outside of the building.

The school was built in 1970 and is due for updates.

- Advertisement -

Through fundraising efforts and donations, Windsor Academy starts funding renovations and upgrades that they’ve needed for a while.

Windsor Headmaster Jimmy Watts says that through Capital Campaign Fundraisers, they raised close to $150,000 for the project.

The projects are happening in phases and the first phase focuses on the outside.

“We’re in the process of painting our buildings, adding some security features such as fencing and gates to secure the campus a little bit better. Technology upgrades, facility upgrades such as restrooms. We are gonna make some renovations on our playground area,” Watts said.

They also added a new building for social gatherings. This has been a community effort and everyone offered up assistance.

Phase two of the project is going to focus on the athletic facilities.

The first phase of the project is expected to cost close to $225,000.

Windsor Academy will continue to have fundraisers and raffles throughout the year.

Their next fundraiser will be a live and silent auction on May 2nd. They plan to have a golf tournament in the fall.