Second man charged with murder of three people in South Georgia

Nashville, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man who was arrested for his connection to the deaths of three people who went missing from Dodge County has officially been charged with murder.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 25 year old Keyante Green has been charged with two counts of malice murder for the deaths of Wayne Hackle Jr. and Bobbie Lynn Moore. Green has also been charged with one count of malice murder for the death of Mercedes Hackle.

According the news release, Green was previously charged with three counts of concealing the death of another person.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon has also confirmed the identities of the remains as Wayne Hackle Jr., Bobbie Lynn Moore and Mercedes Hackle.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, another man, Jonathan Vann, has also been charged with two counts of malice murder for the deaths of Wayne Hackle Jr. and Bobbie Lynn Moore and one count of malice murder for the death of Mercedes Hackle.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s to help with this case after deputies found a car on fire Tuesday March 12th. The car was found near Highway 135 at the Alapaha River near the Atkinson County line.

Investigators said the car was being used by 22-year-old Bobbie Moore. Further investigation found that Moore, 27-year-old Ronnie Hackle Jr. and 17-year-old Mercedes Hackle were not responding to attempts to make contact.