9mm stolen from Macon gun store

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identify two people accused of stealing a 9mm handgun from a firearm’s store.

Investigators were called to the Firearm Traders Warehouse on Pio Nono Avenue Friday afternoon.

It was reported that two men entered the store just before 3 p.m. and spent almost an hour looking at guns.

Deputies say one of the men then left the store, and the other took a handgun he was looking at and ran out of the store.

If you know who the suspects are, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.