MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon Transit Authority is able to continue operating after commissioners paid MTA every dime they owed MTA.

In February, MTA said the county owed them more than $400,000 in owed reserves.

MTA Director Craig Ross says the county has since paid them back.

Currently, the county says MTA needs to have a 45 day reserves fund. At Tuesday’s commission meeting, commissioners will vote on having MTA go from a 45 day reserve to 30.