Central High teacher starts new tutoring business in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Central High School teacher Brittany Epps’ dream of starting her own business is here.

This week she opened “Aspiring Intelligent Minds Tutoring Services”.

- Advertisement -

Alone, she currently tutors 20 different students. All funding for space came from her pocket.

Brittany says the tutoring services use a very hands-on approach to teaching. She focuses on private sessions to better help the students.

Brittany still works at Central High School. However, once the semester is over, she plans to focus only on tutoring.

Her goal is to expand the business and hire employees.

She offers sessions after school for $45 an hour.

How to reach Brittany

For more information on her sessions, you can call (404) 952-4381.