MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- There’s been plenty of controversy surrounding funding for the Special Olympics.

President Trump backed off his budget request to remove funding for the program.

The announcement reversed the previously proposed cut of $18 million in government funding for the games.

Since the reversal, Betsy Devos says that she is pleased that the president decided to finance the Special Olympics.

This comes after she defended the proposal for days.

Parents and staff at the Monroe County Special Olympics were worried about the cuts, but they were glad it did not pass.

Over 100 athletes competed in the games on Thursday morning. The ages ranged from elementary school students to high school students.

Some had even graduated high school but still chose to participate and meet new people.