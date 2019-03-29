Three Warner Robins men arrested, charged with burglary, other crimes

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On March 28, detectives served a search warrant on Jackson Street in Warner Robins while investigating burglaries. Detectives arrested three men and charged them.
According to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, officers arrested the following men:
- Khadafy Omar Bennett, 19, of Warner Robins
- Charged with 5 counts of Burglary and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
- Karriem Mixon, 19, of Warner Robins
- Charged with 5 counts of Burglary and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
- J’Quavionz Sh’Hem Taylor,18, of Warner Robins
- Charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
Officers say the burglaries happened on March 20th in the following locations:
- Satterfield and Dempsey on Houston Lake Rd
- Holiday Food Store on Watson Blvd
- Sonic on Russell Pkwy
- Quick Stop on Russell Pkwy
- Goo-Goo Car Wash burglary on Russell Pkwy that happened on March 25th
Investigators expect other charges and arrests as this investigation continues.
