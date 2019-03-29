Three Warner Robins men arrested, charged with burglary, other crimes

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – On March 28, detectives served a search warrant on Jackson Street in Warner Robins while investigating burglaries. Detectives arrested three men and charged them.

According to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, officers arrested the following men:

Khadafy Omar Bennett, 19, of Warner Robins Charged with 5 counts of Burglary and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property



Karriem Mixon, 19, of Warner Robins Charged with 5 counts of Burglary and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property



J’Quavionz Sh’Hem Taylor,18, of Warner Robins Charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property



Officers say the burglaries happened on March 20th in the following locations:

Satterfield and Dempsey on Houston Lake Rd

Holiday Food Store on Watson Blvd

Sonic on Russell Pkwy

Quick Stop on Russell Pkwy

Goo-Goo Car Wash burglary on Russell Pkwy that happened on March 25th

Investigators expect other charges and arrests as this investigation continues.

