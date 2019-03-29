“We are left with no alternative”: Crystal Lake management tells tenants to move

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The remaining residents at Crystal Lake Apartments came home to a notice on their doors Friday telling them they have until April 30 to move out.

Last Wednesday, tenants were notified that Crystal Lake Apartments is now being managed by Strategic Management Partners, LLC.

- Advertisement -

Crown Bay Group, LLC was Crystal Lake’s former management company, but due to declining conditions of the complex, the former owner Steve Firestone’s lender filed an emergency motion for appointment of a receiver to protect the complex and its tenants from moving out and shutting down operations.

Firestone consented to the motion and the Macon-Bibb County Superior Court appointed Strategic Management Partners as the receiver for the complex.

Strategic Management Partners is responsible for managing the complex, according to court orders. The court’s orders also say Strategic Management Partners is to collect rent.

Related Article: Crystal Lake Apartment residents receive legal help from NAACP

The notice left on residents doors Friday says:

“After inspecting the Complex and its current condition, we have determined that it would not be possible or safe to conduct the extensive repairs needed while tenants are still living at the Complex. As a result, we are left with no alternative, but to cease residential operations at Crystal Lake, effective April 30, 2019.”

The notice says the management will waive rent for the months of March and April to help with moving costs, but residents must vacate and turn in their keys on or before April 30 to take advantage.

According to the notice, if tenants refuse to move on or before the April 30, Strategic Management Partners says tenants are required to pay rent.

The notice states there’s no feasible alternative which would safely allow Strategic Management Group to continue operations at Crystal Lake Apartments.