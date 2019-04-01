Amerson River Park is in the National Championship, vote by Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Amerson River Park advances to the National Championship of the best parks and open spaces competition.

Amerson River Park is up against McCormick Stillman Railroad Park in Arizona for the ELGL Knope Award.

The award recognizes the best places in local government.

Amerson River Park boasts 180 acres of trees, open spaces, and wetlands with a handicap accessible playground.

Staff members work hard to keep the park clean and beautiful.

This round of voting is through Instagram and the competition’s website.

Anyone can post a picture of Amerson River Park, whether a selfie or a normal photo, using the hashtag #ELGLKnope.

Pictures count as two points whereas, voting on the website counts as one point.

The last chance to vote is Saturday. Visit elgl.org and cast your vote.