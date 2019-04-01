Family, friends, FVSU community mourn the loss of two students

The Fort Valley State University community is mourning the loss of two students after a crash Saturday night.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Fort Valley State University community is mourning the loss of two students after a crash Saturday night.

FVSU sophomores Precious Waters and Kearsten Robinson died in an automobile accident while driving on Woolfolk Road, when their vehicle collided with a tractor trailer. After the collision, both vehicles caught fire.

- Advertisement -

Precious and Kearsten are being remembered today as funny, positive, talented dancers, and a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day. Friends say they are truly loved and will be deeply missed.

The sudden loss left their friends Brittany and Kennedy in disbelief, because they had all been together immediately before the accident.

“I’m not going to say I’m in denial because I’m not going to see [them] anymore. I know [they’re] dead, but I’m going to have to get use to not seeing [them], use to [them] not being here,” friend Kennedy Russell said.

Related Article: Two dead after PIT maneuver crash in Laurens County

“It’s still kind of setting in. I don’t want to believe it, but it’s actually true. Once I start walking around campus more and not seeing Kearsten and Precious then I’ll realize,” said their friend Brittany.

Precious and Kearsten were a part of FVSU’s dance team. Friends say you’d never see one without the other.

“They had a great spirit. You can’t be sad around them. They bring everybody joy. You ever had somebody that make you feel special every time you see them because they’re so happy to see you? That’s how it was,” Kennedy said.

Student Affairs Vice President Jesse Cane says it’s a phone call no one wants to make to family members, but FVSU’s main concern is starting the healing process after this tragic loss.

“As they were a valued members of our community, but also to support our students who maybe hurting through friendships that have been lost and through people and faculty and students who have interacted with them who now have to deal with the fact they are no longer with us,” Cane said.

Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks identified the truck driver as 55-year-old Georgia Harris.

There will be a candle light vigil at FVSU Tuesday night at 7.