Man pleads guilty to having images of child pornography

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A judge sentenced a Macon man to prison after he pleaded guilty child pornography.

The plea agreement happened Monday when 40-year-old Steven Charles Vanbibber pleaded guilty to 36 counts of sexual exploitation of children during a hearing in Bibb County Superior Court.

The judge sentenced Vanbibber to serve 55 years with the first 15 years in prison. While on probation, Vanbibber must abide by sex offender conditions.

He must also register as a sex offender.

