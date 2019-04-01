Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man for drugs, fighting deputy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deputies arrested a man for having drugs and fighting a deputy.

On March 31 around 12:30 p.m., Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on the 1500 block of Wellworth Avenue.

Authorities say the incident happened when they saw a car parked in front of the residence. When the deputy went to make contact with the driver, he exited his car.

Deputies say they smelled marijuana coming from the driver, 37-year-old Jerry Lee Neal. When the deputies asked Neal questions, he turned and ran away.

Deputies caught and detained Neal after a brief struggle. The passenger in the car fled on foot.

Deputies say they searched the car and found two containers of marijuana and three ecstasy pills.

Authorities arrested Neal and took him to the Bibb County Jail. Authorities charged Neal with the following:

Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance

Marijuana Possession Less Than an Ounce

Willful Obstruction of a Peace Officer

Neal bonded on a $11,050.00 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.