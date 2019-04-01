Overnight rain will leave cool conditions for Tuesday

Tonight/Tomorrow:



Rain will move in across Middle Georgia overnight with the best chances for rain during the early morning hours Tuesday. Many of us should be done with the rain by around 10 am. Thunderstorms are not expected as the system moves through, but we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder. Clouds will linger for much of the day, keeping our temperatures in the low 60’s.

Rain Totals:



While we are expecting some pockets of heavy rain overnight, a flash flooding threat is not anticipated across Middle Georgia. Areas far to the west will be the most likely to stay dry as the system moves through.

Rest of the Week:



We will get a few dry days behind the low pressure system moving in and temperatures will be warming up into the mid 70’s before we get our next chance of rain. Rain will move in overnight on Thursday and rain chances look to stick around through the start of next week.