Medical Center Navicent Health offers Parkinson’s boxing class in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Navicent Health offers a new program to help Parkinson’s patients take control of their disease.

Rock Steady Boxing’s goal is to improve the quality of life through non-contact boxing.

This program provides a community for those diagnosed with a disease that does not have a cure.

Linda Cater, a recently diagnosed Parkinson’s patient, has been a part of the program since last November.

Her husband, Randy Cater, decided to become a coach so he can not only help her but others as well.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that causes deterioration of motor skills, balance, and speech.

At the Freedom Center in Macon, patients can take one of five boxing classes during the week.

The classes do a warm-up work out at the beginning that includes motor skills tests and then boxing lessons.

Rock Steady Boxing brings Parkinson’s patients around others who have the same disease and can relate in ways that most people can’t.

Classes are typically an hour and a half and cost only $40 a month.

They offer classes Monday morning and night, Tuesday night, and Wednesday morning.

The morning classes are 10:30 a.m. to noon and the night classes are 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Also, Rock Steady Boxing is always looking for volunteers!

If you would like more information call (478) 751-9248.