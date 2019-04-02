Daybreak Interview – Community Resource Fair in Macon

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – New Hope Macon Church is holding a community resource fair this weekend. It provides people the opportunity to find out more about local nutrition programs, career services and more.

Asha Ellen and Pastor Christopher Cabiness from New Hope Macon Church visited Daybreak to talk about it.

The Community Resource Fair is Saturday April 6th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Hope Macon Church, which is located at 1465 Burton Avenue in Macon.

Click on the video to see the full interview.