Dry through Thursday night before rain returns for the weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain soaking Middle Georgia during the morning hours will move out by the middle of the day and we will stay dry for a couple of days.

TODAY.

After a wet start to the morning, rain chances will diminish as we head into the afternoon. Clouds and rain will clear quickly as we head near the lunch hours today, and that will lead to a mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures rising into the low and middle 60’s. After sunset this evening temperatures will cool off quickly under a mostly clear sky. The average overnight low temperature for this time of year is 47°, but tonight we will be falling into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s across the region.

TOMORROW.

Our warming trend begins tomorrow as an area of high pressure moves in from the west and brings us plenty of sunshine. After seeing a couple of days of below normal temperatures to begin April, we will be back near normal for afternoon high temperatures tomorrow afternoon as temperatures soar into the middle 70’s. In the evening and overnight hours temperatures will be falling into the middle 40’s.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We stay dry on Thursday for the most part, but rain returns early Friday morning and hangs around through the afternoon and evening hours. A cold front will move through the region on Friday afternoon bringing the chance for widespread showers and even a few thunderstorms. On Saturday and Sunday we will be dealing with scattered showers, but by Monday more widespread rain returns to the area as temperatures will be reaching into the 80’s.

