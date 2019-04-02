MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Museum of Arts and Sciences is making improvements.

The museum is able to update and add new exhibits thanks to funding from a Capitol Campaign started in 2008.

An amphitheater featuring a full covered stage is being built behind the museum building.

Five aviaries are being installed behind the amphitheater for rehabilitated and non-releasable birds, which will be used for birds who are unable to be released back into the wild.

The museum will get the birds from Charlie Elliot Wildlife Center.

A bat cave that will house 10 large, straw-colored African fruit bats is also on the way.

The Sweet Gum Nature Trail in front of the museum building is getting upgrades as well, including the expansion of the pond and laying bioswales and landscaping around the outside of the pond.

The museum bought three acres at the top of the property and will add bee hives as well.