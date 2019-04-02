Remaining Crystal Lake Apartments residents start packing up

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Remaining residents at Crystal Lake Apartments are packing up to move out by the end of the month.

The complex’s new management, Strategic Management Partners, took over the property on March 20th. Last Friday, owners put a note on the apartment saying everyone needs to move out by April 30th.

The notice says to make the needed repairs, buildings need to be unoccupied, and that leaves residents like Meashia Parker wondering what’s next?

“It’s not easy just to pick up and move. Then I feel like they should give us a voucher or something so we can find somewhere quick to stay and they’re not doing that. I’m just over Crystal Lake,” she said.

41NBC has tried reaching out to Strategic Management Partners. They have not returned our calls.