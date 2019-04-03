2 caught, 1 still on the run after shooting in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police arrested two people and are looking for a third after a shooting Tuesday.

Officers received a shots fired call on Greenbriar Road just before 11:30 a.m. When police arrived they found a 2004 Dodge Durango, but no one was in it.

After fleeing the scene, 27-year-old Samantha Holt and 31-year-old John Simmons Jr. were caught by police.

Holt is facing multiple drug charges including Party to the Crime of Aggravated Assault. Simmons Jr. is also facing multiple drug charges along with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

32-year-old Robert Lee Jr. is wanted for Aggravated Assault for his involvement in the incident.

Police believe a second vehicle was involved in the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, call Macon Regional Crime stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.