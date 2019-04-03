Workout Wednesday: Tai Chi to help you cool down post workout

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Tai Chi is an internal Chinese martial arts practice that’s used for both defense training and to make you healthy. It’s also a great way to teach balance and help you cool down after a workout.

Catalina Torres Lopez, from Navicent Health’s Wellness Center, stopped by Daybreak to show us some Tai Chi moves.

For a full list of classes at Navicent Health’s Wellness Center you can check out this website: https://www.navicenthealth.org/wellnesscenter/home

Click on the video for the full interview.