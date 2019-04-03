Arrest made in deadly stabbing in Eastman

Alexia Williams is charged with one count of Malice Murder, one count of Felony Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault for the death of 60-year-old Althea Etheridge.

EASTMAN, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Eastman Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation make an arrest in connection to a deadly stabbing.

Agents arrested 38-year-old Alexia Williams. She’s charged with one count of Malice Murder, one count of Felony Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault for the death of 60-year-old Althea Etheridge.

Monday morning Eastman Police responded to the intersection of Calahan Street and First Avenue. Police reported finding Etheridge’s body in her wrecked 2004 Ford Expedition vehicle. According to the GBI, Etheridge wrecked the vehicle after she was stabbed.

Williams also had stab wounds and was airlifted to Navicent Health in Macon. She’s now being held in the Dodge County Jail.

The case is active and ongoing at this time and will be turned over to the Oconee District Attorney’s Office when completed.