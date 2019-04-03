Dry weather forecast to be short-lived in Middle Georgia

Tomorrow:



Enjoy a nice sunny day across Middle Georgia tomorrow, because we are not going to be having a nice day like this for a while. Clouds will increase as we move through the afternoon and temperatures will make it into the mid 70’s.

Friday:



Overnight on Thursday and into Friday morning we will see heavy rain and potentially a few thunderstorms in the area and into the AM commute. Not expecting severe storms, but can’t rule out pockets of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms with some gusty winds.

Weekend:



The unsettled weather pattern hangs around after the initial system on Friday. This will keep rain chances in place across Middle Georgia through the weekend and into the start of next week. More rain will be possible into the start of next week, but highs will stay above normal.