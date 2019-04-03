Embraer plans to bring more jobs to Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Embraer Aircraft Maintenance Services announced plans this week to double its Macon workforce from 100 to 200 employees.

Embraer held an open house for its newest service facility, located at Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

- Advertisement -

Embraer committed to a three-year lease agreement for its Macon facility in 2018, with three one-year options. The company already employs more than a hundred people at the facility.

Embraer President & CEO Services and Support Johann C. Bordais will be holding a job fair and recruitment session to fill the additional jobs on April 2 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 pm at the new service facility.

“We have been operating since 2002, and we needed another place to expand the business and after a very strong analysis and a strong business plan, we decided that Macon was the perfect place for us to grow,” Bordais said.

Embraer Aircraft Maintenance Services is the third largest aircraft manufacturer in the world and is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats.