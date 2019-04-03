James Brown artifact gets new home at Tubman Museum

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Tubman Museum just added a special artifact to its inventory, and it plays a huge role in Macon’s music history.

The reel to reel recorder from WIBB Radio arrived at the museum today.

- Advertisement -

James Brown recorded some of his earliest hits on this recorder including, Please, Please Please; Try me; and Bewildered.

The artifact was originally in the Georgia Music Hall of Fame until it closed.

After that, the owner of the recorder, Derrick Chatman, decided that the Tubman Museum was the best place for it.

The reel to reel recorder will be one of the centerpieces for a new exhibit that will open in June.

The exhibit will focus on black music in Macon.