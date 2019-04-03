Man arrested on multiple charges after probationer’s residence check Wednesday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man faces multiple charges after being arrested Wednesday following a routine probationer’s residence check.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 25-year-old Antonio Jamal Smith was taken into custody around 8 a.m. after deputies and Superior Court Probation Department of Community Supervision officers found a stolen pistol.

Deputies say the gun was stolen in Hancock County in March 2017.

Smith is in the Bibb County Jail charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.

He’s being held on a $9,750 bond.