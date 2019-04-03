Mercer University introduces Greg Gary as men’s basketball head coach

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Mercer University introduced former Purdue Boilermakers assistant coach Greg Gary as the new men’s basketball head coach Wednesday at a news conference in the Hawkins Arena.

Coach Gary helped guide Purdue to three consecutive Sweet 16 appearances and was named the new men’s basketball head coach at Mercer University in March.

“We’re working on getting everyone on the same page and getting them ready to work. I’ve already met with players yesterday. I’m going to hire a staff soon and I’ll be back in town next week to start individual workouts and we’re going to get going soon,” Gary said.

Coach Gary also helped lead the Boilermakers to six NCAA Tournament appearances including an Elite Eight trip this year as well as two Big Ten Conference regular-season titles in 2017 and 2019.