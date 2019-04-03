Mercer School of Medicine faculty members receive $5.5 million grant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Mercer University School of Medicine faculty members received a $5.5 million dollar grant to fight maternal and infant mortality in a seven-county region of rural Georgia.

The grant from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration will help Dr. Bryant Smalley and Dr. Jacob Warren establish a program called “South Georgia Healthy Start” that will implement and determine the impact of a multi-level initiative that establishes new systems of physical and mental health care for pregnant women in rural areas.

The program will also provide comprehensive case management and health promotion to at-risk mothers and families, engage in workforce development and promote systems change to improve maternal and infant health.

The doctors will be hiring a team of 13 professionals from the counties to help provide services.