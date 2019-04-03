Mostly sunny and warmer this afternoon

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A high pressure center passing overhead today will lead to a mostly sunny sky and warmer temperatures.

TODAY.

After beginning the month of April with consecutive below normal days in regard to the high temperature, we change that today as near to above average temperatures are in the forecast. The average high temperature for this time of year is 74° and I expect us to be right at that mark this afternoon or just slightly above it. High pressure building in from the west will keep the sky fairly clear today as well. A few thin cirrus clouds will be present but that will be just about it. Overnight tonight under a mostly clear sky temperatures will fall into the middle 40’s.

TOMORROW.

Another sunny day is in the forecast as the high pressure system moves off to the Carolinas and eventually out to sea. While we will be dry for most of the day, rain returns late tomorrow evening. As for the afternoon, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures gradually warming into the upper 70’s. Both morning and evening commutes will be dry, but the rain begins to move in after sunset tomorrow night. We will start off with isolated showers and a mostly cloudy sky, but by the time we flip the calendar to Friday I expect to see better shower coverage.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

On Friday we will be dealing with showers and a few thunderstorms. This weekend does not appear to be a washout, but rain showers will persist on both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures all the way in the 80’s. Widespread will return to Middle Georgia on Monday as a cold front moves through the region.

