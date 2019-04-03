Macon Publix workers volunteer at Masonic Home of Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More than 7,500 Publix employees volunteered throughout the company’s seven-state service area Tuesday as part of the organization’s “Publix Gives Day.”

This is the 6th year for this program that helps Publix employees become more involved in their communities.

More than 500 Georgia employees volunteered to help local, non-profit organizations.

61 volunteers helped landscape and beautify the Masonic Home of Georgia in Macon.

“It’s very satisfying,” said Phil Postle, manager of Publix on Bass Road. “To know that you’re able to come out and make a difference, just a few hours of your time just to make a major impact.”