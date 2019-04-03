Report: Former Braves manager Bobby Cox hospitalized

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox was taken to a hospital Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

WSB-TV’s Zach Klein was first to report the news on Twitter:

Breaking: Hall of Fame Braves manager Bobby Cox was taken to a hospital after suffering a possible stroke. Please keep Bobby in your thoughts and prayers 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/1MaXqtlkFJ — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 3, 2019

MLB.com and Yahoo! Sports, among other sites, also reported the news.

Cox, who will turn 78 next month, managed the Braves in two separate stints (1978-1981 and 1990-2010), leading them to 14 straight division titles between 1991-2005 in a stretch that included five World Series appearances and a World Series win in 1995.

Support from players, media and fans poured in on Twitter Tuesday night and Wednesday morning:

Thoughts and prayers out to skipper 🙏🏻 https://t.co/A9Ja8Z5QdN — Ender Inciarte (@enderinciartem) April 3, 2019

Please pray for my second dad #BobbyCox 🙏🏾 @Braves country — Andruw Jones (@andruwjones25) April 3, 2019

Thoughts and prayers for Bobby Cox, who suffered a possible stroke this afternoon https://t.co/7UfUxtqYIb — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) April 3, 2019

If you know Bobby Cox, you love Bobby Cox. He's a special man. Those of us who have watched him wear that Braves uniform for years all know him. Pray for #6 tonight. — BillShanks (@BillShanks) April 3, 2019

Oh no! … 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻. Prayers out Skip. RT @MLB_News247: Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox hospitalized, report says – Major League Baseball News – https://t.co/vxSZWMz4Sd pic.twitter.com/cFi4aBuoFj — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) April 3, 2019

One of the reasons we love Bobby Cox is because he stood up for his players, to the point of being the most ejected coach in the MLB. Let’s stand up for him, shall we? #ChopOn — Katie Greeñe (@misskatiegreene) April 3, 2019

Prayers for Bobby Cox. Braves Country needs you around for a while longer, Skip. 🙏 — Gage. 🐾 (@Gage_Luke_) April 3, 2019

I don't pray near as much as i probably should but right now im pulling for the old skipper. Bobby Cox is a legend in the baseball world and I'm sure he won't let this possible stroke keep him down. #BravesCountry is rallying behind you again Skip. Come on through for us again. — ⚾🏈Fender🏈⚾ (@Fender2315) April 3, 2019

Just fyi to my friends here.. Bobby Cox sponsors a yearly golf tournament for my shelter. His generosity allows the shelter to do so much more than it could otherwise. I love his heart. PLEASE pray for Bobby and for his sweet wife Pam. @Braves — Pam D (@lifebythecreek) April 3, 2019

Cox, whose No. 6 jersey is retired by the Braves, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.