Report: Former Braves manager Bobby Cox hospitalized

Tucker Sargent
Bobby Cox (MGN)

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox was taken to a hospital Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

WSB-TV’s Zach Klein was first to report the news on Twitter:

MLB.com and Yahoo! Sports, among other sites, also reported the news.

Cox, who will turn 78 next month, managed the Braves in two separate stints (1978-1981 and 1990-2010), leading them to 14 straight division titles between 1991-2005 in a stretch that included five World Series appearances and a World Series win in 1995.

Support from players, media and fans poured in on Twitter Tuesday night and Wednesday morning:

Cox, whose No. 6 jersey is retired by the Braves, was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

