Warner Robins turns to tourism expert to enhance strategy

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins wants to increase tourist travel, and it’s turning to a travel and tourism expert for help.

Bill Geist joined the Georgia Historic Heartland Travel Association meeting today.

- Advertisement -

Geist is the chief instigator for a firm that focuses on strategic planning, governance, marketing, and legislative issues for convention and visitor bureaus, tourism-focused chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, and communities.

He had a lot of advice to give at the meeting today in regards to Warner Robins and their hope of attracting more visitors.

Geist focused on tourism strategy and how a visitors bureau should be people-centered.

Related Article: Tourism Industry adds millions in economic impact

He says that sustaining a night-time economy will interest tourists to stay the night.

Marsha Buzzell, the Executive Director at Warner Robins Convention and Visitors Bureau, plans on implementing what she learned from today’s meeting in the future for the international city.

Buzzell said, “We came up with a strategic plan today that Bill [Geist] is going to put together and organize for us. We are still working our goal of putting a visitor information center out on I-75. Everyone’s working toward that. [We will] come up with more marketing materials to attract younger people to come here.” They also discussed dedicating a downtown as a possibility.

The CVB will take advantage of Geist’s visit and figure out more ways they can make Warner Robins more attractive to tourists.

Geist says the more people that visit, the more money is spent, which gives the community a better chance at growing.