41Today: Churches gather for Unity Parade this weekend

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Covenant Life Cathedral and Macon leaders are coming together for a Unity Parade on Saturday, April 6th.

Organizers say the goal is to together to celebrate unity and take the streets back hand in hand. Covenant Life Cathedral says this is an effort to bring peace to troubled neighborhoods and bring several churches together.

The parade is taking place on Saturday April 6th at 9:00 am. It will start at the Macon Mall Burlington parking lot and proceed to Covenant Life Cathedral 4543 Bloomfield Road.

Sheriff Davis will be the official Grand Marshall.