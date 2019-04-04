Albany man arrested for drug trafficking after three month investigation

ALBANY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, GBI Region 3 Americus Office, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia State Patrol executed a search warrant after a three-month investigation.

Investigators say that agents purchased methamphetamine while they went undercover from 26-year-old Vintavius Whitaker in Albany.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say that they arrested Whitaker in Lee County on Georgia 520. They say it happened after the Georgia State Patrol made a traffic stop.



Investigators say they observed Whitaker leaving his residence on the 500 block of Johnson Road in Albany, GA.

Authorities say they seized the following:

Nine ounces of methamphetamine

Two firearms

Multiple vials of suspected THC Oil

Authorities say they took Whitaker to the Lee County Jail and charged him with Trafficking in Methamphetamine.

Whitaker also has outstanding warrants in Dougherty County for Trafficking in Methamphetamine.

Investigators expect to make more arrests as a result of this investigation.