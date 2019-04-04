“Green fireball” races across Middle Georgia sky

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Some folks were in the right place at the right time this morning as a “green fireball” was spotted across the region just before 7 am this morning.

If you saw a green glow in the sky this morning, it wasn’t your eyes playing games with you. Just before 7 am today a “green fireball” was spotted racing across the Middle Georgia sky.

Nearly 500 reports have come in to the American Meteor Society from all across the southeast. They have called this a “fireball” event rather than a meteor due to the brightness of the object that passed through the sky in the twilight hours.

One of our Middle Georgia viewers, Desi Giles Sr., captured a video in Houston County near Robins Air Force Base this morning.

If you have pictures or videos from the event, the American Meteor Society would like for you to submit them to www.fireball.amsmeteors.org