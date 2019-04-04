Owner: Georgia Doom’s home game Sunday postponed, team working to reschedule

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Doom’s home game Sunday against the Carolina Predators has been postponed, according to team owner Kevin Adkins.

“Due to scheduling and travel issues, the Georgia Doom game scheduled for Sunday, April 7, 2019 has been postponed,” Adkins wrote in a release sent to 41NBC. “We are working to reschdule the game and will provide a new date TBA.”

“The Georgia Doom will travel to Fayetteville NC to play the Cape Fear Cowboyz on 4/13/2019!” the release continued. “Our next home Game will be 4/20/2019 here at the Macon Centreplex! Stay tuned and help us Build a strong #Doom Nation!”

The team, which started its second season in the American Arena League March 30 with a 48-32 loss to the Carolina Havoc, is scheduled to visit the Cape Fear Heroes Saturday, April 13.

Reached by phone Thursday afternoon, head coach James Lal said he planned to be at the team’s practice Thursday night.

The Doom’s website was down Thursday but back up as of 5:20 p.m.