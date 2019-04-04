Rain hangs around through the weekend

Tomorrow:



A low pressure system has started moving in across Middle Georgia this evening bringing showers to much of the area as well as widespread cloud cover. Severe storms are not anticipated, but heavy rain and some gusty winds will be possible.

Weekend-Next Week:



Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the weekend, but don’t expect any one day to be a total rain out. By Monday we will see our next chance for severe weather across Middle Georgia, but we are not expecting widespread severe at the moment. Thunderstorms will linger into Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Rain Totals:



Middle Georgia is back in a moderate drought, so the rain that is on the way for the weekend will be welcome. Between now and Tuesday evening much of the area can expect 1.5-2″ of rainfall with some areas picking up 2.5″. Hopefully this event brings us out of our drought!