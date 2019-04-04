Showers and thunderstorms move in overnight

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – One more afternoon of dry weather is on tap before rain and a few thunderstorms return to Middle Georgia after sunset this evening.

TODAY.

It has been a dry start over the first several days of April, but that changes this evening as we enter an active weather pattern. Before the rain moves in tonight, afternoon high temperatures are going to top out in the middle to upper 70’s under a partly sunny sky. Clouds will continue to roll in as we head into the evening hours and by sunset this evening we will be dealing with a mostly cloudy sky. After 8 pm this evening is when I expect shower and thunderstorm development to ramp up. Up until midnight we will see isolated to scattered rain showers across Middle Georgia as temperatures begin to fall into the lower 60’s and upper 50’s.

TOMORROW.

It is going to be a wet commute tomorrow morning as showers and thunderstorms roll in on your Friday. As of 5 am on Thursday, April 4, the Storm Prediction Center included a few of the southernmost counties in Middle Georgia in a Marginal (level 1/5) risk for tomorrow. The main threats will be gusty winds, heavy rain, and cloud to ground lightning. That is the way we start the morning, but as we get into the afternoon we will keep a mostly cloudy sky around, but showers will become more isolated in nature. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will top out in the middle 70’s while overnight low temperatures will be on the warm side in the lower 60’s.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

Saturday and Sunday will not be a washout, but rain chances are running at 40% for both days. Our best chance of widespread rain returns on Monday with another cold front that will sweep through the region. Once the cold front clears the area we will see a clearing trend as we head towards the middle of the work week.

